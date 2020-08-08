ELMIRA — Three more Chemung County residents have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus over the last two days, according to the county website.
The county now has 139 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, although there are currently only four active cases.
There have been 132 recoveries and three people have died due to complications from the virus.
Chemung County has completed 25,319 tests with 73 still waiting on results.
The number of coronavirus cases in Tioga County remained at 199 on Friday, according to a press release from Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey.
The county has not reported a new case in four days.
Thirteen of the cases are currently active.
The death toll related to the coronavirus in Tioga County is 25, with 22 of the deaths having ties to Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
The number of recoveries in the county is 161. Elderwood has recorded 49 recoveries, and is now free of the virus.
Additionally, 113 individuals in Tioga County are in mandatory quarantine.
Over 424,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, and over 32,000 have died.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that schools in New York will be permitted to open for in-person learning for the upcoming school year.
Across the border in Pennsylvania, the number of cases in Bradford County remained steady at 85 on Friday, according to the State Department of Health.
Seven of the cases are probable and 78 are confirmed to be positive.
Over a third of the cases are in Sayre, where 30 cases are the most in the county. Athens has seen eight positive cases of coronavirus.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
Over 117,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for COVID-19 and nearly 7,300 have died due to complications of the virus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.