Tioga County reported its first increase in confirmed positive COVID-19 cases since Saturday, as the number is now at 126 cases, according to a press release issued Wednesday.
The death toll related to coronavirus in the county remains at 20.
According to Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey, 19 deaths are tied to Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
The number of recoveries increased to 57 on Wednesday.
Three of those recoveries came at Elderwood, according to a social media post from the facility.
Additionally, 106 people are in mandatory quarantine.
In Chemung County, there have been 108 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, and three deaths related to the virus.
The number of recoveries in Chemung County increased to 100 on Wednesday. One person remains hospitalized.
Over 361,000 people in New York state have tested positive for COVID-19, and nearly 29,000 have died.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that drive-in and parking lot religious services can begin on Thursday. They had previously been prohibited under an executive order.
In Pennsylvania, the number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County remains at 41, marking a sixth straight day with no increase.
Three deaths related to coronavirus complications have been reported in the county, which is one of 37 currently in the “yellow phase” of Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan.
Pennsylvania has seen over 63,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, and over 4,600 people have died.
