Bradford County District Attorney Chad M. Salsman reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
James J. Mordent, 24, of Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of False Reports to Law Enforcement, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Terence Foley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Mordent for the offense following investigation of an incident that occurred in Bradford County Correctional Facility in West Burlington Township on June 10, 2020.
Romaine L. Salsman, 35, of Gillett, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for a term of 72 hours to six months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, and he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (Drug Related), (first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor, and Carrying a Firearm without a license, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Trooper Andrew Hurchick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Salsman following investigations of incidents that occurred in Burlington Township on May 6, 2020.
Travis Taylor, 26, of Wyalusing, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 24 months to 72 months, fines of $1300.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Fleeing and Eluding, a felony of the third degree, and 3 counts of Simple Assault, misdemeanors of the second degree.
Trooper Waylon Smith and Trooper Luke Geiger both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Taylor following investigations of incidents that occurred in Wyalusing and Herrick Townships on December 29, 2019, and January 31, 2020.
Derek A. Hovan, 25, of Towanda, was re-sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 2 months to 11 months and 29 days, fines of $300.00, and restitution of $200.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and Criminal Mischief, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Chief Randy Epler of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Hovan for the offenses occurring on February 21, 2019.
Joshua Vanderpool, 31, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 78 days to 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Officer Derek Campbell of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Vanderpool for the offense occurring on March 5, 2020 in Athens Borough.
Christopher Heasley, 31, Gillett, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days (flat), followed by 24 months of treatment court probation with restrictive conditions, followed by 36 months of probation, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (second offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor of the first degree, Possession of drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and Altered , Forged of Counterfeit Documents or Plates, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Brier Jenkins of the Troy Borough Police Department arrested Heasley for the DUI offense occurring on July 22, 2020.
Trooper Michael Mogish of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Heasley following investigation of the Altered Plate violation that occurred in Columbia Township on August 14, 2019.
Trooper Christopher Decatur of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Heasley following investigation for the Drug Paraphernalia offense on March 17, 2020 in Towanda Borough.
