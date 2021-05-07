TOWANDA — Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman pleaded guilty to charges of promoting prostitution, witness intimidation and obstruction of justice while also submitting his resignation during a court proceeding at the Bradford County Courthouse on Friday morning.
“As Attorney General, I have a responsibility to stand up for the most vulnerable in our Commonwealth. Chad Salsman used his position as a private attorney, and then as the District Attorney, to intimidate and silence his victims and interfere with our investigation. Today is a powerful reminder that no one is above the law,” said Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
The maximum penalty Salsman could face is 11 years in prison and a $25,000 fine. Promoting prostitution, which is a third-degree felony, carries a maximum penalty of 7 years in prison and a $15,000 fine. Obstruction and witness intimidation, both second-degree misdemeanors, carry a maximum sentence of 2 years in prison and $5,000 fines.
"With this admission of guilt, the Office of Attorney General has ensured Mr. Salsman faces serious consequences, without retraumatizing vulnerable victims who came forward and testified to the Grand Jury. Despite Mr. Salsman’s efforts to interfere in the investigation and his claims that the Grand Jury was politically motivated, today he is taking responsibility for his actions," a press release from Shapiro's office said.
Salsman was arrested in February and originally faced two dozen charges, including three separate charges of sexual assault, five separate charges of indecent assault, twelve counts of intimidation of a witness or victim, two counts of obstruction of justice, and two counts related to prostitution.
Shapiro said at a Feb. 3 press conference that a grand jury heard from “numerous women who were coerced, manipulated, and sexually assaulted by Salsman while he served as their defense attorney. He repeatedly leveraged his power over his victims, who he counseled in criminal and child custody cases, by taking advantage of their vulnerabilities, exploiting them, and then forcing them into submission and silence.”
According to the findings of facts from the grand jury, Salsman “used his knowledge of (his clients) vulnerabilities to overcome their lack of consent and sexually assault them. In one case, Salsman assaulted a woman who he knew had been the victim of a prior violent rape. In another case, Salsman assaulted a woman who faced incarceration if Salsman did not help her.”
“Many of his clients struggled with addiction, some even had a history themselves of being sexually assaulted. These are the people that Salsman targeted for his own sick gratification,” Shapiro said.
Salsman's attorney, Samuel Stretton, announced during Friday's court proceeding that Salsman has agreed to a disbarment by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.
Stretton also asked the court to allow for a mental health report to be completed before sentencing. According to his attorney, Salsman has been seeing a therapist who would submit a report, but they also asked for an independent mental health report to be completed. Judge Joseph M. Augello stated that the Bradford County Probation Department would pick a mental health professional to complete the report.
Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Daniel J. Dye acknowledged that getting Salsman to agree to resign as district attorney was a key part of negotiations.
"The victims did not feel comfortable with him as district attorney of Bradford County. I don't think the county felt comfortable with him being the district attorney of Bradford County, so it was a significant consideration in coming to this agreement. It avoided the challenges of putting victims through a trial and retraumatizing them so they are happy with this agreement and we are as well," Dye said.
When asked if the victims had any hesitation when it came to this plea agreement, Dye's answer was short.
"No, none," he said.
"He could face up to 11 years in prison. He did plead guilty to serious charges. He pled guilty to a felony and most importantly we got Bradford County back for the citizens of Bradford County," Dye said. "For any trial, it can be a challenge. Victims have to testify, they have to relive their abuse. You have to go through that process and be questioned, so not putting them through that trial while also pleading guilty to serious offenses while also at the same time releasing his stranglehold on arguably the most powerful office in the county, it's a good day for the commonwealth, it's a good day for the victims."
A pre-sentencing report will be completed by the Bradford County Probation Department on May 14. Salsman will then be sentenced on July 9 at 10 a.m. at the Bradford County Courthouse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.