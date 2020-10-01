ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A light agenda made for a quick night at the Athens Township Supervisor’s meeting on Wednesday.
With a few items tabled for now — reviewing a quote for e-Code; changing the meeting time to 5 p.m. — and other items quickly accepted — fire, roads and building permits monthly reports and ratification of Lucas Fleming as the new Gatekeeper — the drama was low.
There were a few developments of note, though. The one item affecting the most residents came when the board elected to hold trick-or-treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. That day and time flies in the face of other Valley municipalities which are having trick-or-treat night on Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.
At question was whether to hold a trick-or-treat night this year or cancel it. Supervisor Christine Vough was in support of holding the annual favorite of children throughout the community. Then the question of whether to make it a day or night event came up and the date and time were finalized.
The board would like to remind residents that the use of masks, proper hygiene and hand sanitizing is highly recommended.
In other business, the board approved the request by Gary and Sandra Devoe to offer a two-lot subdivision on McCardle Road. Much of the preliminary and final work has been done and the request was approved pending execution of the Component I sewage treatment planning document.
Parks Commission Chairman Richard Bean said that the tables that are part of an Eagle Scout project will be in place on Saturday. He also let the board know that he checked with Andy Harding on the cost of a new overlook. According to Bean, Harding said that the architect work will cost $1,800 and that a 16x20-foot deck will cost $20,000.
The board also heard from member Susan Seck that road work was proceeding well.
The board was also informed that Elsbree Gravel Bar has a GP-3 permit to remove gravel again from Sarah well. The permit is of a rolling nature and just has to be renewed as sort of a formality.
Finally, PennDOT informed the board that in the spring of 2021, it will be letting the bid for micro-surfacing Route 220 from the bridge that goes over Murray Creek to Tomahawk Road
