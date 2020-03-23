ELMIRA — Arnot Health has established a special toll-free Helpline for members of its community who are exhibiting symptoms of the COVID-19 virus.

Please note — only call this line if you are experiencing COVID-19 type symptoms:

• Fever of more than 100 degrees

• New onset of cough

• Shortness of breath or other respiratory symptoms

• Body aches.

If you are experiencing any of these COVID-19 type symptoms, you can call the Helpline 7 days a week, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 800-952-2662. Nurses and medical providers are available to assess your level of risk and help you determine whether to self-quarantine or, if medically indicated, seek care at the appropriate location.

Community members should continue to call their primary care provider’s office for all other routine medical care needs or questions. If you do not have a primary care provider, call Arnot’s Health on Demand phone line at 607-737-4499 for assistance locating one.

