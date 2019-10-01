SAYRE — One of the top priorities of any newspaper is to showcase the student-athletes in its coverage area — and we here at the Morning Times are no different.
When trying to come up with new ways to highlight the outstanding achievements of the athletes in our area — which includes Athens, Sayre, Waverly, Tioga and Spencer-Van Etten — one idea that came up was having an “Athlete of the Month.”
Each month we will select one male and one female athlete as our “Athletes of the Month.” The staff here at the Morning Times, who will get some input from local coaches, will select the student-athletes to be recognized.
The first-ever Morning Times’ Athletes of the Month will be featured in stories this Saturday. They will also receive a commemorative t-shirt for earning the honor.
We couldn’t have done this without the support of our sponsors — Mooney’s Sports Bar & Grill, Big Foote’s and 2 Rivers Insurance — who have stepped up to help recognize these student-athletes.
The first award winners will actually be honored for their play in both August and September. Be sure to check out Saturday’s paper to see who will take home the first Morning Times’ Athlete of the Month t-shirts.
