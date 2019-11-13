Sayre man facing more charges following October incident

SAYRE — A Sayre man already in the Bradford County Jail for his alleged role in an Oct. 27 incident at a North Lehigh Avenue residence in Sayre is now facing more charges as a result of that incident.
According to Sayre police, Darren Douglas Daniels has been newly charged with criminal trespass — breaking into a structure, a second-degree felony; two counts of damaging property, third-degree misdemeanors and criminal michief, also a third-degree misdemeanor.
Police said officers responded to the North Lehigh Avenue residence at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 27 to a report of a damaged vehicle in the Sayre Borough municipal parking lot.
Upon arriving on scene, officers made contact with the female victim and observed footprints on the hood of her Chevrolet Impala, which also had a severely damaged windshield.
The victim informed officers that she had been “having several problems lately” with Daniels. Additionally, officers were aware of recent domestic dispute issues between Daniels and the victim, and that Daniels “appears to (have) a problem with controlling his anger and acting out.”
The victim also led officers to her apartment door, which had been allegedly damaged by Daniels, and he also left inappropriate words written in marker on her door.
Later that day, Daniels was arrested and charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and harassment following an incident with the female victim.
On Nov. 6, police obtained video at the time of the incident from Sayre Borough officials. On the video, an individual who appears to be Daniels walks to the parking lot and shows his middle finger to the victim’s building before jumping on the hood of the victim’s vehicle and sending both of his feet through the car’s windshield.
Daniels was arraigned once again before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley and remanded back to jail on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 26.
