TOWANDA — The second man who was arrested early last year for attempting to smuggle 200 pounds of marijuana in an airplane that had landed at the Bradford County Airport was recently sentenced to 21 months to five years in state prison.
Paul Riggie, 55, of Folsom, Ca., is also subject to fines of $5,000 plus court costs for the offense of possession with intent to deliver, which is a felony, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office.
Back in October 2018, the pilot in the case, 30-year-old Matthew Scott Roesner, was sentenced to 10 months to four years in jail for his role in the incident, which occurred on Jan. 17, 2018.
Pennsylvania State Police explained that on that date, the Division of Customs and Border Protection of the Air and Marine Operations Center began tracking a plane that was traveling from California to the east coast.
The plane had not communicated its travel itinerary and was flying at an altitude inconsistent with Federal Aviation Administration standards, police said.
The pilot of the plane was identified as Roesner, who was a commercial airline pilot for Compass Airlines at the time, police said.
The plane was tracked to be landing at the Bradford County Airport at 5:30 p.m. that day where it was met by Air and Marine Agents, police said.
Air and Marine Agents made contact with two individuals in the plane — Roesner and Riggie, police said.
The pair were interviewed by the agents, with agents noting that Riggie had a prior criminal history for the sale of marijuana, resisting arrest and other offenses, police said.
Twenty minutes after landing, Roesner, Riggie and the airplane that they were traveling in were detained while state troopers were called in to further investigate the incident, police said.
At 8:15 p.m., a trooper and his drug detection dog arrived on the scene, police said.
The trooper ran the dog on the exterior of the airplane and the canine indicated the presence of a controlled substance, police said.
From there, troopers obtained a search warrant for the aircraft from Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley of Athens Township, police said.
During their search, troopers found the following items:
• Forty vacuum-sealed packages containing approximately 200 pounds of marijuana, which were located inside the passenger area of the plane.
• A large amount of money found inside a black Under Armour duffle bag.
• A .40-caliber H&K pistol with a magazine found inside the duffle bag.
• Two additional pistol magazines for the H&K pistol, an Icom radio, a black iPhone, a Compass airlines badge for Roesner and a Homeland Security flight deck badge for Roesner were also found inside the duffle
• An Apple iPad on the left-hand side of the aircraft cockpit.
• A black binder containing the aircraft flight log was found in the right-side backseat.
Riggie and Roesner were then taken into custody by state troopers, police said.
In an interview with troopers that occurred an hour later, Roesner told them that he had been paid $10,000 by Riggie to fly the aircraft from California to Boston, police said.
