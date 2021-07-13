ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Plans are coming together for the Round Top Challenge, a running event intended to bring more exposure to Round Top Park.
Athens Township Parks and Recreation Chairman Richard Bean said the idea came to him a few weeks back, before the commission’s most recent meeting.
“We want to get more people up on Round Top. It doesn’t get used too much during the week,” Bean said. “The high usage is during the weekends.”
The commission initially looked to hold it in October, but then decided to plan it for the second weekend in May to avoid two other area running events already planned for the fall month.
“It’s going to be strenuous,” Bean said about the route they have planned out, which will include part of the Athens Area High School’s cross country trail. “It’s not just flat ground. You’re going to need some muscle to get around. There’s going to be some hills to climb.”
Commission member Chris Watson, a runner, is currently reaching out to local running clubs to generate interest as plans continue moving forward, Bean added.
“We’re just trying to get more usage up there,” he said.
