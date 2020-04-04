SAYRE — With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting all areas of life in America and hospitals across the country scrambling to be prepared for a surge in patients, the Morning Times reached out to Guthrie about their plan moving forward.
Dr. Michael Scalzone, the executive vice president and chief quality officer for Guthrie, explained that the Guthrie system has been preparing for the pandemic on multiple fronts.
In terms of having enough beds in case a large number of coronavirus cases pop up in the area, Scalzone explained that the medical group has made adjustments to clear up space in their facilities.
“Guthrie as a healthcare system, we actually have five hospitals of course, and within the last few weeks, as have most institutions, we have stopped doing elective surgical procedures and elective admissions,” Scalzone said. “This allows us to free up other parts of the hospital to take COVID-19 patients if need be. Right now, we only have about half the typical amount of patients in the hospital and we can accommodate several hundred more if needed.”
The Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, like all medical facilities in the country, has a “surge plan” in place to fight the coronavirus.
“Each hospital has its own surge plan designed to be able to expand by at least 50 percent or perhaps 100 percent and double the number of patients that we can take,” Scalzone said.
One thing that helps Guthrie is having several facilities in the region.
“Part of that (surge plan) is coordination amongst the different hospitals in the system because we can shift patients that might require higher level of care to Robert Packer Hospital,” he said. “So each of those plans have what we call an alternate site of care, so it could be a unit that is typically used for lower acuity care and that we are able to safely turn it into an area that can take a more intensive care type patient.”
While some hospitals — especially in the larger cities — have been dealing with a shortage of surgical masks and ventilators, Scalzone feels Guthrie will be in good shape as far as having enough medical equipment.
“There’s no doubt that the shortage of medical equipment, personal protective equipment and other supplies is nationwide. We are not on the forefront of the virus. Other places have had this before us, so we were able to procure a good supply of equipment,” he said.
Even though Guthrie has a good amount of equipment, the medical group has continued to add to its stockpile as the pandemic continues to spread.
“We have also continued to order more equipment and the state gives us some supply as need. I feel like we are in a pretty good position. We are cautious about how we use them. We use them appropriately and we are preparing for whatever may need to happen if we get a large surge of patients,” Scalzone said.
Scalzone stressed the importance of people practicing social distancing and staying home as much as possible during the crisis.
“It probably remains the most important thing that we can do as a community. It’s very difficult. It’s not easy to stay at home, perhaps not see loved ones or friends as often as we used to ... but isolating people that are at risk of this virus is the safest way to protect them,” he said. “It will help slow or decrease the spread of the virus in the community, and allows us as healthcare providers the time to take care of those who really do need hospital care.”
Guthrie isn’t currently involved in any clinical trials in terms of COVID-19, but the medical group has all the latest medications that have shown promise to beat the virus.
“There are a number of potential treatments for COVID-19. Right now, there is no proven treatment, but in any kind of situation like this clinicians and physicians across the world try things that they think might be helpful. There has been some evidence, not certain, but some evidence that medications such as hydroxychloroquine can benefit some patients,” Scalzone said. “We will use those treatments when appropriate. We do have some of those medications, but we’re not currently participating in any trials. They are available, but we have not chosen to participate at this time.”
Scalzone took time at the end of the interview to point out the support healthcare workers have received from the Valley community, including a parade of cars on Wednesday night honking horns and showing off signs thanking doctors, nurses and other workers on the front lines.
“The outpouring of community support is remarkable. I heard (Wednesday) night, although I didn’t see it that there was a parade around the facility with people with signs and waving to thank the healthcare workers and I’d like to join into that,” he said. “The people preparing for this potential surge of patients are working very hard and are very caring and dedicated people and we thank them all.”
