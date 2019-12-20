ALBANY — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday signed legislation which would allow municipalities to better address zombie properties plaguing communities throughout the state.
The new law will authorize local governments to compel mortgage lenders to either complete a mortgage foreclosure proceeding or to issue a certificate of discharge of the mortgage for any abandoned property, allowing local government officials to deal with these properties that decrease surrounding property values and put on a strain on municipal resources.
“Zombie properties are plaguing communities all across our state, driving down property values and burdening our taxpayers,” said Cuomo. “By making it easier for local municipalities to deal with these abandoned and unmaintained properties, we are helping to preserve homes and protect the quality of life in our neighborhoods.”
Thousands of abandoned properties are blighting communities throughout the state, and zombie properties — abandoned homes that have been foreclosed upon by a bank and are not tended to by anyone — are complicating the efforts of local government officials to deal with these properties.
Zombie properties can sit in legal foreclosure limbo for years, sometimes deteriorating to the point that the buildings must be demolished while the mortgage lender fails to complete the foreclosure process.
The new law will make it easier for municipalities to reclaim and redevelop zombie properties in order to return them to the property tax rolls, Cuomo said.
“Zombie properties across New York State continue to plague our main streets, are dangers for first responders, and make code enforcement an even more difficult task than it already is,” said bill sponsor Sen. James Skoufis, D-Woodbury. “This law will equip municipalities with a real tool to better hold big banks accountable to our communities, clean up our neighborhoods, and strengthen our property values.”
“‘Zombie’ properties continue to plague our communities and damage neighborhoods. The new law will give localities a legal remedy to compel action on these abandoned properties by mortgage holders,” said Assemblyman William Magnarelli, D-Syracuse. “This will help get them out of limbo and return them to the tax rolls and productive use.”
