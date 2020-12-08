Douglas recognized with GISC Chair Award

ELMIRA — The New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) recognized the late Lieutenant Sharon A. Douglas for the 2020 GTSC Chair Award.
This award was created to recognize individuals and organizations who have made efficient use of public resources and have produced programs that are innovative, superior and highly successful in promoting traffic safety.
Lt. Douglas was nominated by Aubrey Feldman, the GTSC Child Passenger Safety Program Coordinator, for her persistence and determination in getting an unsafe child seat off the streets.
During a routine traffic stop back in 2017, Lt. Douglas issued a ticket to a family who had children seated in their “Little Passenger Seat.” This product was advertised as a custom third and fourth row seat for more than 70 SUVs and other vehicles (little was known about the product at that time).
Lt. Douglas, who was also a nationally certified Child Passenger Safety (CPS) Technician, realized that this seat did not meet federal standards.
Lt. Douglas, with assistance from fellow CPS Technicians, submitted a petition to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to begin an investigation on this product.
On April 21, 2020, NHTSA issued a Consumer Advisory, warning drivers not to purchase the “Little Passenger Seat” and advising all current owners to cease use of the product, as they were deemed unfit for children and did not meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. We have Lt. Douglas to thank for getting this lengthy investigation started and her efforts undoubtedly will protect children traveling on our highways for years to come.
Lt. Douglas retired from the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office back in 2018, due to her battle with cancer. Unfortunately, Lt. Douglas lost her battle on Nov. 29, 2019.
Lt. Douglas’ husband, Lt. Scott Wheeler accepted the award on her behalf. She is sorely missed by her family, friends and coworkers.
This award presentation was done virtually with the Commissioner of the GTSC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.