ATHENS — Athens Area School District officials have been working in recent weeks to find ways to chip away at a $1.8 million budget deficit.
“It was asked of the district to work diligently to look at all facets of our instructional, curriculum and operations and look for cost savings that would help reduce our (estimated) $1.8 million deficit,” Athens Superintendent Craig Stage said at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
While the district has made progress, officials said at Tuesday’s meeting that they are still about $1.1 million short — and they are asking the teachers for some help.
The school board has requested the Athens Area Education Association to agree to a pay freeze, but the two sides have yet to reach an agreement.
“(We) asked for a pay freeze. We haven’t been able to negotiate that yet. We have tried, we have tried and we have tried — several meetings, five (or) six meetings,” School board president John Johnson said at Tuesday’s meeting.
The two sides met again on Thursday evening, but an agreement was still not in place, according to both Johnson and AAEA President Bill Bresser.
“Regarding recent ‘pay freeze’ discussions, the Athens Area Education Association met on several occasions with various Athens Area School District Board Members in anticipation of agreeing to contractual language that would save the school district and ultimately the taxpayer’s money,” Bresser said. “The Association leadership proposed many possibilities; however, they have yet been able to reach a concession with board members but will certainly continue to try.”
Along with a small tax increase, the school district has made several moves to cut expenses. The district reduced several aid positions — mostly through retirements, according to Stage — as well as cut one administration position and eliminated the high school French position for one year. The French classes will be held online for the 2020-2021 school year.
Stage also said the district will hold off on hiring a second grade position at Lynch-Bustin Elementary until they see what enrollment will be like in the fall.
All of those moves — plus the district not putting their yearly $145,000 into the capital projects fund — will save the district around $625,000, according to business manager Brendon Hitchcock.
Hitchcock and Stage will be taking a pay freeze for the next year, and the district will also save some more money thanks to the Act 93 administration group agreeing to take a 6-month pay freeze.
“When the Act 93 group realized the deficit the district was facing, we felt that we had to do something about that,” Lynch-Bustin Principal John Toscano said. “I’m here representing that group tonight and we’d like to let the board know that we would request a 6-month wage freeze at our current salaries.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, a pair of Athens teachers stepped up to urge the AAEA and district officials to find a way to reach an agreement on a pay freeze.
“On Friday, May 29, during a budget presentation to the district, I asked, ‘with the headlines we’re seeing across the country about teachers being asked to take a pay freeze, would the board reconsider the tax increase if we agreed to a pay freeze?’ In the days that followed, I found myself and others being misled and attempts made to intimidate and bully us,” said Danelle Wheaton, who is not a member of the union.
“Teaching is a profession I love and appreciate. I choose every day to put my head down, do my job and advocate for my students. I will no longer sit silently by while others in my profession tarnish the important work so many of us commit to. What kind of example would I be for my students if I did?” she continued. “The culture in Athens Area School District needs to change. It is not or should not be, us against them. It should be all of us for our students and community. I’m asking my colleagues to start a discussion, talk to each other and our leadership. In these unprecedented times, it’s more important than ever that we appreciate what we have and we come up with creative solutions.”
Stage read a submission from teacher Lauren Rider on the subject.
“The information and attitudes of some is disheartening. While I can see all sides of the arguments taking place and the viewpoints held, at the end of the day, I keep coming back to the same thing. We are a family or at least that’s what we tell the community and ourselves,” Rider’s letter said.
“What kind of world are we living in if we cannot come together as a family and sacrifice together to get through these difficult times. For months we have been chanting ‘we are in this together.’ It is crucial to the well being of this district and our students that we follow through on our words, that we stick together and that we all give to make this work. I urge this family to have a family meeting and figure this out. Let the members have a voice, work for the greater good and develop a solution together.”
Athens resident Deb Buck asked the board whether they had asked the AAEA not just about a pay freeze, but a pay cut like some companies have done during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I appreciate the work that you guys have done so far to lessen the deficit that we have and the pay freeze, but have you looked at the numbers at what a salary cut would do? Five percent, 10 percent, 20 percent?” Buck asked. “A lot of the businesses out there, you know Guthrie has cut their employee pay by 10 percent, Corning’s cut by 20 percent and furloughed the time until the end of the year, not just a couple months ... Almost everyone in this community has been hit one way or another and it’s time for the district to take part of that hit as well.”
Johnson stressed the importance of getting a deal with the teacher’s done because the district’s budget problems won’t go away next year.
“We are still hopeful, but a contract’s a contract. What I’ve portrayed, and what I’ve said on behalf of the board, is we expect this to be a multi-year event. We do not want to do anything drastic,” Johnson said. “We want to do small little things from everywhere. We are trying ... and that’s all that I can say is we keep trying.”
“If we cannot come to some kind of agreement with a pay freeze ... we have enough money in savings that we will survive this year,” he continued. “However, next year we will have to do something more drastic. Drastic would be furloughs and program cuts. We do not want to do that. I don’t think the community wants that, but we will come to a point where that’s our only option.”
Bresser said the union has brought several ideas to the table during the negotiations.
“The Association offered ideas on how we can collaboratively increase student achievement and improve teacher professional development opportunities, which directly relates to increasing student achievement. The Association also advanced language that will recover all or varying percentages of tuition expenses upon teacher separation from district service,” he said. “Lastly, the Association offered means to incentivize teachers to retire at the end of the 2020-2021 school year, which will additionally lead to savings realized by the district.”
The AAEA will always remain focused on working hard for the students in the school district as well as the taxpayers who foot the bill, Bresser said.
“The AAEA will incessantly strive to achieve the best results for all involved stakeholders, first and foremost the students we serve, and secondly the taxpayers who make all educational possibilities a reality,” Bresser said. “Therefore, even though we are amid a pandemic and subsequent economic turmoil, we cannot forget to keep the children in the forefront of our educational mission. The students are our future and deserve the best we can offer them at every opportunity.”
The district’s final budget is expected to be voted on during Thursday’s school board meeting.
