Drug possession
SAYRE — A Dushore man is in the Bradford County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail following an incident that occurred on Nov. 11 in Sayre.
According to Sayre police, Todd Emerson Moore, 31, was charged with two counts of possession of controlled substances, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and other summary traffic offenses following a traffic stop on Spring Street.
Moore is set to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 19.
Terroristic threats
ULSTER — An Apalachin, N.Y. man is facing charges of terroristic threats and harassment following an incident that took place in Ulster Township on Nov. 5.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Donald L. (Mio) Thompson, 42, was charged after allegedly leaving an Ulster woman threatening messages.
Thompson was issued a summons to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Dec. 18.
Simple assault
SAYRE — A Sayre man is facing simple assault and harassment charges following an incident that occurred on Oct. 19 at a North Elmer Avenue residence.
According to Sayre police, Robert Longenberger, 35, was charged after he allegedly punched and choked a female victim. Police were subsequently unable to locate or contact Longenberger.
As a result, Longenberger has been issued a summons to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Dec. 17.
