VALLEY — The Valley Chorus is pleased to announce the upcoming release of their Virtual Choir holiday season videos beginning on December 4th – 18th. The Chorus videos will include “A Holiday Sing-Along”, “The First Noel/Pachelbel’s Canon”, and “Hallelujah Chorus”. These videos provide an artistic outlet for the Chorus singers to share their holiday season greetings to our community. For your enjoyment, the music videos will be posted on their website at www.valleychorus.org , or their Facebook page at The Valley Chorus.
Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, The Valley Chorus had to cancel their 2020 Spring Concert and the Christmas Concert in December. These two special concerts were to celebrate the 65th Anniversary of the beloved organization. The Chorus Board reluctantly made the decision to cancel both concerts because the health and safety of the singers, and concert attendees, was most paramount. Like many other nonprofit organizations, the cancellation of events in 2020 has stressed the fundraising abilities of The Valley Chorus.
The Valley Chorus has been connecting people in song since 1955. As a non-profit music association, the group is comprised of non-professional singers who live in the twin tiers region of New York and Pennsylvania; assembled for the purpose of performing a wide variety of music while providing an educational opportunity for its members to develop vocal skills and perform in concert settings.
The Valley Chorus is a welcoming group, open to all who love to sing and always looking for new singers to join the Chorus. The Valley Chorus leadership includes; Kevin F. Doherty, Jr., Musical Director; Leslie Damiano, Accompanist; and the Executive Board.
The Valley Chorus exists because of the generosity of the arts-loving community in our area. If you would like to donate to the Valley Chorus, locate the link on the Chorus website to make your online donation. Donations may also be mailed to: The Valley Chorus P.O. Box 145 Athens, PA 18810. Your generosity will always be appreciated in helping bring choral music to our region.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.