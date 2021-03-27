A Waverly man has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison after being convicted of attempted online enticement of a minor.
According to reports from the United States Department of Justice, Jacob Gorman, 39, received a sentence of 124 months in federal prison, a 15-year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment fine on Tuesday after pleading guilty to attempted online enticement of a minor last December.
DOJ documents state that in his guilty plea, Gorman, a former social worker with the Greater Southern Tier Board of Cooperative Educational Services, admitted to exchanging text messages with an undercover law enforcement officer he believed was the mother of a 9-year-old girl in attempts to meet with and sexually assault the child.
Gorman confessed that the text conversation occurred between Aug. 11, 2020 and Aug. 27, 2020 and that he “expressed an interest in meeting the child and engaging in sex acts with her” as well as negotiating a price he would pay to sexually assault the child, according to the DOJ.
DOJ records show that on Aug. 27, 2020, Gorman drove to a predetermined location in Broome County to meet and sexually assault the child, where he was met by police and arrested.
Due to his conviction, Gorman will be required to register as a sex offender after he is released from prison.
Gorman’s case was investigated by the FBI Syracuse Mid-State Child Exploitation Task Force, according to the DOJ.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.