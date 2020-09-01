Bradford County added one new case of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to the State Department of Health.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county is now 92, along with seven probable cases.

Over a third of the cases are in the Sayre Zip Code (18840), where the 38 cases are the most in the county.

There are also eight cases in Athens and five in Ulster.

Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.

Over 130,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 7,600 have died due to complications of the virus.

In New York, Tioga County also added two new cases of coronavirus over the weekend, bringing the county’s total to 222, according to a press release from Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey.

Five cases are currently active, and 172 people are in mandatory quarantine.

Tioga County has also reported 192 recoveries from coronavirus and the death toll remains at 25.

Chemung County saw an increase of COVD-19 cases over the weekend, bringing its total to 167 cases.

Four cases are currently active, and 160 people have recovered.

Three people in Chemung County have died due to complications of COVID-19.

Over 439,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, and over 32,000 have died.

