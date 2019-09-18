SHESHEQUIN — Goose Hollow Road in Sheshequin Township is officially closed for approximately the next 60 days as municipal crews work to replace one of the bridges on that roadway.
Township Supervisor Kurt Lafy said Tuesday that the old bridge had been taken out already, and excavation is ongoing to place the concrete footers for the new structure.
“This aluminum box culvert bridge is like a giant erector set,” he said. “We have all the pieces. It’s prefabricated, and it’ll be taken up to the site once we get the footers placed, for which we’re using about 50 yards of concrete per side, and then it’ll all be bolted together.”
The bridge was purchased from Contech Engineered Solutions, a company Lafy learned about during an annual Bradford County Township Officers Association luncheon.
“We heard about their work on a similar project for a township in Sullivan County, so all three of us — the township supervisors — went down to see it, and we were very impressed with the product,” Lafy said.
In addition to the relatively quick construction time of about 60 days, township supervisors were highly encouraged to move forward with Contech by the project’s cost.
“Bridges typically start at $650,000,” Lafy explained. “With a small municipal aluminum box culvert bridge like this, being able to do it with our own road crew means we’ll be spending probably less than $150,000. So we’re saving around $500,000.”
That cost-effectiveness is making supervisors look ahead to see if the township’s six other bridges could eventually be replaced similarly, said Lafy.
“We’re certainly not married to Contech by any means, but that’s something we’re definitely going to look at moving forward,” he said. “We have one larger bridge that gets inspected by the state every two years, and we have five other tiny bridges. So that’s something we’ll certainly look to explore as a possibility.”
Lafy added that the new bridge on Goose Hollow Road, once completed, will have an expected life span of 75 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.