EDINBORO, PA — Edinboro University celebrated the academic success of 626 students in the Class of 2020, following a semester of transition from in-person to online modalities due to COVID-19.

Although the Commencement ceremonies were postponed because of the pandemic, Edinboro President Guiyou Huang conferred bachelor’s and associate degrees upon 490 undergraduates and master’s degrees and post-graduate certificates upon 136 graduate students.

Carli R Lincoln of Smithfield, earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Applied Media Arts with honors.

Despite the delay, diplomas and graduation tassels were distributed to students at the conclusion of the spring 2020 semester.

