Despite the constant rain, the Valley Color Guard and a group of local residents visited 17 different memorials across the Valley to honor the area’s veterans on Wednesday.
The Veterans Day celebration started at 9 a.m. at the Sayre Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1536 and ended at 1 p.m. at the Waverly VFW Post 8104.
At some ceremonies like the one held just before 10:30 a.m. in Howard Elmer Park in Sayre, they opened with a prayer and gave thanks to America and its veterans who fought for freedom to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
The color guard performed a three-volley salute in honor of fallen veterans. The three-volley salute is one of the highest honors to give a deceased military veteran, according to The American Legion website.
All veterans bowed their heads in respect during the playing of “Taps,” a bugle melody that dates back to the Civil War and is often played at military funerals.
“Taps” Historian Jari Villanueva wrote in an essay for the US Department of Veteran Affairs entitled “The story of Taps” that, during wartime, the song was used as a lights-out signal to soldiers at night. Due to the song’s historical significance, it is considered the American national song of remembrance for veterans.
