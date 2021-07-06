SAYRE — On Saturday the business associations of Athens, Sayre and Waverly collaboratively put on the inaugural Penn-York Valley Fishing Derby. One hundred and seven children between the ages of 3-and-14 circled the Sayre Pond with their families to see who could catch the biggest fish.
The overall winner of the event was 11-year-old Hunter Williams with a 28-inch carp.
In the 3-6 age group, Ducky Fitzpatrick took first place with a 17-inch carp; Norah Hadlock got second with a 13-inch large mouth bass; and Hayden Nichols won third with a 10-inch bullhead.
In the 7-10 age group, Chase Gombocz won first with a 17-inch carp; Carter Wells took second with a nine-inch bass; and Olivia Dowd took third with a nine-inch bullhead.
Finally, in the 11-14 age group, Kaiden Kitchart was awarded first place with an 11-inch bullhead; Owen Sindoni got second with an 11-inch large mouth bass; and Skylar Young took third with a nine-and-a-half inch bass.
In addition to the prizes for biggest fish, raffles were drawn throughout the event to give away new fishing poles and other gear.
Event co-chair Kelly McElhaney, owner of the Zen Den Yoga and Wellness Center, said the event had a much larger turnout than she and the other organizers had anticipated.
“When we started this we anticipated 20 to 30 kids,” said McElhaney.
McElhaney went on to say that “everyone seemed to have a really great time,” despite a little rain coming down during the derby.
Co-chair Dr. Eric Knolles, who is the superintendent of Waverly schools, echoed McElhaney’s positivity.
“It was a great day for the kids, (and a) great day for the three Valley business associations,” said Knolles.
He went on to say how happy he was to see the Valley community come together and help make the derby a success.
“The amount of support when you do something for kids in the Valley is just tremendous,” said Knolles. “Everybody wanted to be involved and it made it a pleasure to come in and spend the day with the kids and the volunteers.”
McElhaney was also pleased with the outcome of the event, saying that “it was great to see families out here enjoying the outdoors.”
The derby is planned to be an annual event in the years to come, and McElhaney said she is looking forward to seeing it and other business association events grow.
“We are excited for next year,” said McElhaney, “as well as the inaugural triathlon the (three) business associations are hosting next July.”
