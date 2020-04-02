SAYRE — Just an hour before Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order went into effect on Wednesday evening, a group of Valley residents wanted to show their support for healthcare workers.
A line of dozens of cars made their way on the streets around the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital — honking their horns, holding up signs and blaring some music — all to support the doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers inside.
Check out the Morning Times’ Facebook page to see a video of the parade.
