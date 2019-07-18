Scott Moyer to James A. Gaal and Carol R. Gaal of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, for property in Wilmot Township for $33,000.
Anthony E. Fusco and Antoinette E. Fusco to Paul Fusco and Stacy L. Fusco of Wyalusing for property in Terry Township for $50,000.
Clarence Leroy Mullen to Scott L. Mullen of Sayre for property in South Waverly Borough for $1.
Housing and Urban Development to Lucas A. Wilson and Julia L. Wilson of Athens for property in Athens Borough Fourth Ward for $35,000.
Jerry P. Workman and Tertia M. Workman to Robert M. Tofts of Troy for property in Troy Township for $279,000.
CNT Lent Limited Partnership, TNC Lent, Nancy L. Hughey (Partner), Thomas E. Lent (Partner) and Cindy L. Suda to Matthew D. Clark and Kristina L. Clark of Towanda for property in Wysox Township for $1.
John G. Field Jr. Estate, John G. Field III Executor to John G. Field III of Media, Pennsylvania, for property in Franklin Township for $1.
Daniel J. Buynak and Gloria Buynak to Jacob D. Lee of Towanda for property in North Towanda Township for $46,000.
Donna J. Garrison and Donna Garrison Wheatley (AKA) to Tiffany Lynn Crable and Andy Jacob Ensminger of Troy for property in Granville Township for $40,000.
Thomas S. Powell and Lavonne L. Powell to Jake W. Minturn of Sugar Run for property in Wilmot Township for $173,196.
Mark Hummel and Connie Hummel to Isaac Millard and Debra Millard of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Township for $15,000.
Judith A. Vermilya to Brock C. Gardner of Fort Worth, Texas, for property in Canton Township for $15,000.
Albert Vanderpool Trustee, Janice Vanderpool Trustee and Vanderpool Family Trust to Deana Vanderpool Hurley of Towanda for property in Asylum Township for $1.
William P. Stevens Jr. and Lorri S. Stevens to Michelle Doherty of Sayre for property in South Waverly Borough for $1.
Citizens and Northern Bank to George G. Dean and Tina M. Dean of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $30,000.
Alice Mae Hardenburg and Todd Hardenburg (POA) to Justin Rifenbark of Canton for property in Franklin Township for $144,000.
Whipple G. Roberts, Jackleen Roberts and Whipple D. Roberts to Whipple G. Roberts, Jackleen Roberts, Whipple D. Roberts and Emery G. Roberts of Chocorua, New Hampshire, for property in Franklin Township for $1.
