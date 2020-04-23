WAVERLY — Much of the discussion during the Waverly Central School District Board of Education meeting on Wednesday evening was focused on the 2020-2021 budget, which remains unknown due to impending cuts to education funding.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently said that up to 20 percent of education aid could be cut as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The budget adjustment is expected to be announced next week.
If that money were to be drawn from foundation aid, it would translate to a $3 million loss in funding for Waverly, in addition to the $1.5 million that was already cut.
“We have a balanced budget right now,” Waverly Superintendent Eric Knolles said.
“We’re doing short-term planning to keep our people, everywhere we can possibly have,” said Knolles. “I keep telling them people are more important than money. People are more important than money. But at the same time, we’re walking into a situation where we’ve got to be able to pay bills, and keep lights on, and educate kids for the next three years.”
Money for schools and local governments was designated in the most recent federal stimulus package. It was in the first round of funds, however there is a discrepancy over whether schools are entitled to previously allocated state funds in addition to the federal aid that was distributed.
The subject of distance learning was also discussed during the meeting.
Knolles said that about 60-70 percent of students are actively participating in online distance learning.
Some cases of decreased participation can be attributed to poor internet availability in parts of the district. To combat this, Verizon provided 10 hot spots to increase connectivity. They are being placed in the Lockwood and Chemung areas.
Teachers and advisors department are reaching out to students daily.
Knolles commended both students and staff for their hard work.
“For the kids that are really into it, the teachers are above and beyond,” he said. “They’re answering emails at 9 or 10 at night … They’ve done a great job.”
Regents Exams have been canceled, but students must pass those courses in order to graduate.
“There’s standards that have to be met,” Knolles said. “Even if they’re relaxed at times, (students) have got to give us something.”
Knolles said the school district is “heartbroken” for the students, especially the seniors who are supposed to be celebrating their final few months of high school.
“We’re heartbroken for our seniors and the way their senior year is going,” Knolles added. “Anything we can salvage, we’re going to salvage.”
He said there are three potential plans for graduation. These include a normal ceremony, an in-person ceremony with social distancing, and a virtual one. Additionally, the prom has been rescheduled to June 19.
In addition to the updates from Knolles, the school board approved recommendations to approve four student assistant advisors, abolish four full-time library positions and one secondary Spanish position, as well as create a new technology position. The board also approved Knolles’ salary for the 2020-21 school year.
