There was no increase in reported confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Tioga County on Thursday, as the number remains at 98, according to a press release.
The death toll remains at 10, with all of them taking place at Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
The county also reported that 31 people who had the virus have recovered.
There are currently 69 people in mandatory quarantine, and one person is in precautionary quarantine.
The number of confirmed cases in Chemung County also stayed steady as the county still sits at 99 cases.
Over half of the cases (57) have ended in recovery.
The number of people currently hospitalized has increased to five, and the death toll remains at one.
Over 310,000 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, and nearly 24,000 have died, accounting for over one third of coronavirus deaths in the United States. The daily number deaths in the state have decreased in recent days.
