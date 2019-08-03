WAVERLY — With the decriminalization of marijuana set to hit New York in the coming weeks, local police departments are adjusting to changes in the law when it comes to illegal substances.
Specifically, the new law passed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo over the past week legislates that any adult discovered to be in possession of less than two ounces of marijuana be subject to a ticket instead of being arrested and charged with a misdemeanor.
The law dictates that possession of less than one ounce of pot is punishable by a $50 ticket, while amounts between one and two ounces will be ticketed $200 — regardless of criminal history.
To find out what this means for local police departments, the Morning Times reached out the Waverly Police Department and Tioga County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office declined comment for this story.
“The limits are different, but our approach is the same,” said Waverly Police Chief Dan Gelatt. “It’s still unlawful to possess marijuana, and those who do have it risk being ticketed.”
With that said, Gelatt stated that the main focus of the officers on the force in terms of drugs are what are largely considered the “more dangerous” substances, such as opioids, heroin and methamphetamine.
“That’s where our priority is with the community,” he said. “That’s not to say we’re any less focused on marijuana. But we certainly want to really look at what’s usually considered the more dangerous offenses in terms of drugs.”
Gelatt did emphasize that, even with the decriminalization, driving under the influence of marijuana is still an arrestable offense.
“Please don’t operate a vehicle under the influence — of any substance — even prescribed drugs if they affect your driving ability,” he cautioned. “This law does not permit driving under the influence of marijuana, and you definitely still run the risk of getting arrested and having to go to court and going through that whole process.”
Gelatt noted that he believed that the law was a long-term step to full legalization of marijuana in the state of New York in the future.
“I do think it could be precursor for legalization,” he said. “Times are certainly changing, and we as a department will evolve with the changes. We’re just going to roll with the punches and do our best in our community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.