Tioga County added one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing its total to 228, according to a press release from Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey.
Seven cases are currently active, and 94 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Tioga County has also reported 196 recoveries from coronavirus and the death toll remains at 25.
Chemung County reported three new cases of coronavirus on Thursday.
The county has now seen 82 cases of COVID-19.
Four cases are currently active, and the county has reported 170 recoveries.
Three people in Chemung County have died due to complications of the coronavirus, and two people are currently hospitalized.
Over 447,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, and over 32,000 have died.
In Pennsylvania, the number of confirmed positive cases in Bradford County remained at 96, according to the State Department of Health.
The county has also reported seven probable cases.
Over a third of the cases are in the Sayre Zip Code (18840), where the 39 cases are the most in the county.
There are also eight cases in Athens and five in Ulster.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
Over 137,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 7,800 have died due to complications of the virus.
