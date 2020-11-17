Bradford County lost five more residents due to complications from the COVID-19 virus over the past two days, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
There have now been 29 deaths related to the virus in the county.
Bradford County also added 97 confirmed cases of COVID over the last two days. There have now been 1,268 confirmed cases and there are also 135 cases that are considered probable by the DOH.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) is now up to 252 confirmed cases, which is the most in the county. There are also 11 probable cases.
Athens now has 164 confirmed cases of the virus with 14 other cases that are considered probable.
Other confirmed case numbers across the county include:
• Gillett — 77 (up 7)
• Columbia Cross Roads — 58 (up 2)
• Milan — 15 (no change)
• Ulster — 55 (up 6)
• Troy — 161 (up 12)
• Towanda — 173 (up 26)
• Canton — 77 (up 2)
• Wyalusing — 58 (up 11)
• Wysox — 21 (up 2)
• Rome — 37 (up 1)
• Monroeton — 33 (up 3)
Across the border in New York, there were three new deaths connected to the virus reported in Tioga County on Monday.
“Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman (Martha) Sauerbrey sadly reports three new COVID-related deaths and expresses deepest sympathy to the families and friends who are grieving the loss of their loved ones,” a press release said.
Tioga County has now lost 49 residents due to complications from the virus.
The county is closing in on 1,000 confirmed cases of the virus as there have now been 967 cases since March.
There are currently 270 active cases in the county, which also reported 648 recoveries and 584 individuals in mandatory quarantine.
The Waverly Central School District moved to online instruction on Monday due to the Village of Waverly being placed in Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s “Yellow Precautionary Zone.”
There was no word as of press time Monday evening if the school district would be able to move students back into the classroom on Tuesday. The district had said last week that it would need to be able to test 20 percent of all students, teachers and anybody else on site in order to still have onsite instruction.
