Tioga Central teachers honored with parade

TIOGA CENTER — “Teacher Appreciation Day” may have been officially celebrated on Tuesday, but the Tioga Central school community decided to celebrate their teachers a day early this year.
On Monday, a parade of cars circled through Tioga Central School’s main loop to salute and recognize their teachers. The show of support comes just days after the governor’s announcement to close New York State schools for the remainder of the academic year.
“This is our community, showing some appreciation,” Tioga Central High School Principal said Josh Roe, as the cars continued around the loop in front of the high school’s main entrance; many decorated and some carrying signs.
“Tioga Strong,” “Tiger Pride,” and “We Love You” were a mix of the signs displayed. Others had balloons tied to then — there were even a couple of tractors in the mix.
“The cars have been going like this for about 21 minutes now,” Roe said.
Literally dozens of teachers and support staff lined the front of the school and along the loop and on the steps, at a social distance.
“We got our permit last week,” said Roe. “This is especially good for our seniors.”
He also noted that Tioga Elementary School Principal Michelle Bombard was the “brain child” of the idea — an idea that drew together the community.
Roe also called it a sad occasion, as eight (teachers and staff members) are retiring.
“For them, this would have been their last three months after 30 years,” exclaimed Roe. “Today was a way to say that we love them. They’ve been incredible and worked so hard.”
Retiring teachers are Lynda Lynch, Judy Taylor, Kim Pesesky, Doug Daino, and Julie and Karl Coddington; as well as Melanie Burke, secretary, and Sue Walkley, monitor.
