Farmers Care (Food Check-Out) is a Women’s Committee program that recognizes the commitment of farm families of every size and commodity to raising healthy food for our community.
It shows the way farmers and others work together to build a stronger relationship between food producers and consumers in our community by volunteering to help those in need.
This is our 22nd year of having the support of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau to help in our collecting items for the Ronald McDonald House in Danville. Among the items collected are food staples, personal care products, paper products, laundry and cleaning products, office supplies and monetary donations.
2019 was very busy which is reflected by the increase in total guests of 13,111. Total guests served since 1981 through December of 2019 is 404,947. The House opened a Ronald McDonald Family Room in the hospital in 2017. There have been 1203 visits by families to the room in 2019.
Bradford County is number 9 in the top 10 counties usage ending in 2019. They served 37 families from our area.
The House also holds a program during the summer called Camp Dost. The camp was especially designed to provide a sense of normalcy for pediatric oncology patients and rebuild their self-esteem and confidence. They are encouraged to bring a sibling along to share the adventure.
In 2019, they had 75 full week campers and 10 were 24-hour campers. They also had 59 full-time slots as counselors and medical personnel and 5 served as 24-hour counselors. The theme last year was Decades so the campers celebrated the 20s, 50s, 70s and the 90s.
The county women’s leadership committee asks everyone to consider participating in the Farmers Care collection. The house has a “wish list” of items that they need to “restock their pantry.”
The Bradford/Sullivan County Farm Bureau has been able to help them do this with the support of the community. We will start collecting items on February 1 and end on March 8. All items will be delivered to the House on March 10. A list of places to bring donations as well as the “Wish List” of products to collect are included in this article.
If you wish to be put on our “Drop –Off List” or have donations to pick up please contact Barbara Warburton (Sullivan County) at 570 924-3984 or Kathy Yoachim (Bradford County) at 570 395-3462.
DROP-OFF SITES:
SULLIVAN COUNTY
DUSHORE — Dushore Market, Redeemer Church, Sullivan Review, Sullivan Co. Extension Office, Hurleys Market
LAPORTE — Sullivan Co. Court House
FORKSVILLE — Post Office
OVERTON — St. Paul’s Church
ELKLAND — St. Peter’s Church
NEW ALBANY — Jan’s Beauty Shoppe
Sullivan County Dairy and Livestock Clubs
BRADFORD COUNTY
TOWANDA — Bradford County Extension Office — State St; Bradford County Action, Inc. — 500 William St; St. Agnes School — 102 3rd St.; AG Choice Farm Credit – 24668 Rte. 6
CANTON — Canton Sentinel; Canton and area Churches; Canton High School FFA
TROY – Troy Vet Center – 15579 Rte. 14; Troy High School FFA
WYSOX — Bradford County Conservation Stoll Center — 200 Lake Rd.
WYALUSING — Wyalusing High School Leo Club; PS Bank — Rte. 6
LERAYSVILLE — Dille Parish UCC; Northeast High School FFA
POTTERVILLE — Northeast VFW Post 6824 — 1468 Haighs Pond Road
LITTLE MEADOWS — Little Meadows Community Independent Bible Church
WEST WARREN — First Congregational Church
NORTH ORWELL — North Orwell Union Church
ULSTER — Union Valley Mennonite Church
EAST SMITHFIELD — East Smithfield Hardware — 491 Main St., Bryan’s Meat Cutting 8861 Springfield Rd.
ATHENS – Athens High School FFA
SAYRE – Sayre High School National Honor Society (BROCK ST. ENTRANCE)
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
NICHOLS — Nichols United Methodist Church — 122 Bliven St.
WAVERLY – Kinsley Chiropractic – 551 Broad St.
