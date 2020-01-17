WAVERLY — Starting next school year, two buildings in the Waverly Central School District will be a little safer.
The Lincoln Street Elementary School and the Waverly High School will see the construction of secure vestibules at the main entrances of those facilities thanks to the school board approving the low bids for those projects on Thursday.
The total cost of both vestibules will be $637,026, and will be paid for via $1.2 million that was left over from the district’s capital project and Smart Schools Bond Act monies, said Superintendent Eric Knolles.
Specifically, the low bids were awarded as follows:
• General construction — Bionco Builders and Company of Binghamton for $560,300.
• Mechanical construction — AFT Mechnical of Elmira for $31,000.
• Electrical construction — Wade Electric of Vestal for $45,726.
Four companies submitted bids for the general construction portion of the project, while two and three companies submitted bids for the mechanical and electrical work, respectively.
Knolles explained that the most significant change that will be seen with the new entrances will be in the lobby between the double doors of each entrance. The employees at the main office will be able to physically see and sign in anyone that is looking to enter the schools.
The superintendent noted that work is expected to begin in June and wrap up by the time classes resume in the next school year.
Knolles added that district staff are still working on plans to construct a secure vestibule at the Elm Street Elementary School.
