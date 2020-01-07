DUI
SAYRE — A Chemung woman is facing one count of driving under the influence of alcohol — .16 percent or higher, one count of driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, and not driving at a safe speed following an incident that occurred on Dec. 7.
According to police, Sarah A. Simpson, 42, was operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol when it had crashed into a produce stand on North Keystone Avenue.
Simpson was issued a summons, and will answer to the above charges before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on Feb. 7.
SAYRE — A New Albany man is facing several charges following a traffic stop that occurred on Aug. 8.
According to police, Robert Michael Lutz, 37, was found to be operating a vehicle under the influence.
Lutz will be facing one count of driving under the influence, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of a small amount of marijuana, one count of illegally operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, one count of possession of a prohibited offensive weapon, and one count of no rear lights.
Lutz was issued a summons to answer to the above offenses before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley one Feb. 2.
Theft
ATHENS — An Athens man is facing one count of retail theft following an incident that occurred on Jan. 3
According to police, Jason Edward Nogar, 38, had attempted to steal merchandise from Walmart.
Nogar was arraigned on $10,000 bail and will answer the above charge before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on Jan. 14.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
ATHENS — A Laceyville man is facing charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked following an incident that occurred on June 16, 2019.
According to police, Roy Allen Hunsinger, 40, had taken and driven a vehicle for which he did not have permission to use.
Hunsinger was issued a summons, and will answer the above charges before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on Feb. 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.