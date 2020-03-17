WAVERLY — The Waverly School Board held a special meeting Monday evening to hear an update on the district’s response to COVID-19 and approve a pair of resolutions to help that process along.
Superintendent Eric Knolles applauded district staff for their swift and extensive dedication over the weekend as news broke that schools would be shutting down over outbreak concerns.
“When you see your folks — sometimes people take shots at teachers — I’ll tell you, they were outstanding,” Knolles said. “They were all in there in on Sunday. Nothing but compliments from people about how organized it was and it wasn’t an anxious thing or an emergency, it was just a well done operation.”
Knolles said the district fed over 400 students Monday, and 836 meals are going out to 11 locations today.
He added that students were surveyed last week on best practices to connect them with materials, with roughly 140 students not stopping by to pick them up, so Knolles said teachers will be taking them door-to-door today and tomorrow.
Knolles also said students will be given feedback on assignments rather than specific grades for work completed during this time.
Otherwise, district facilities are currently going through a deep and thorough cleaning process.
Regarding resolutions, board members unanimously passed two.
The first resolution allows a change in the teachers’ contracts to allow staff to work from home in accordance with district recommendations.
Secondly, the board approved a resolution to keep staff at the same rate of pay while schedules are in flux.
“Taking care of our people in this time period is real critical,” Knolles said, and noted an outpouring of support from staff and outside entities like local police and firefighters when it comes to delivering food or supplies to students.
