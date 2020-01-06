TOWANDA — It was a mostly uneventful New Year holiday for Pennsylvania State Police Troop P — which covers the counties of Bradford, Sullivan, Wyoming and a portion of Luzerne County — as far as vehicular crashes are concerned.
The state police on Friday released the data report for each troop for its New Year’s holiday enforcement period, which ran from Dec. 31 to Jan. 2.
State troopers in Troop P responded to a total of 14 crashes in that timeframe — none of which were related to alcohol and only two resulted in injuries.
Troopers did file 12 driving under the influence charges during that time, and also pulled over 231 vehicles for speeding.
Throughout the entire state in which state police responded to accidents during that time period, only one of a total of 460 crashes was fatal, and 30 involved alcohol.
Additionally, troopers arrested a total of 279 drivers for DUI-related offenses.
