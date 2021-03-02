SAYRE — A third vaccine to fight COVID-19 is now being shipped across the country and officials at Guthrie are calling it “a welcome relief.”
The one-shot Johnson & Johnson virus vaccine was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration for immediate use.
“As COVID-19 vaccine supply remains limited, and distribution unpredictable, news of a third vaccine, approved by the Food and Drug Administration, is a welcome relief for health care systems across the country working to meet community vaccination needs,” a statement from Guthrie said. “According to U.S. health leaders, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be distributed across all channels.”
Guthrie Executive Vice President and Chief Quality Officer Dr. Michael Scalzone spoke about the importance of the newest vaccine option on Monday afternoon.
“A couple points that everybody is very excited about, (number one) it’s another choice, it’s more supply for getting vaccines out,” Scalzone said. “The second is the simplicity of administration in comparison to the storage requirements and two doses, it really does make this different. So, I think we can all agree and all understand that those are two major steps forward as we try to vaccinate more and more of the population.”
Scalzone explained that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — which is one shot compared to two and uses viral vectors instead of messenger RNA — is different than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
“It’s a little more traditional type of vaccine than the Pfizer or Moderna. They were a new technology that was not given a UA before (an emergency use authorization), this is a more traditional vaccine. That’s very good for some populations of people who have concerns about the new technology. I’m hoping that this will have more acceptance in those populations that are resistant,” Scalzone said.
Scalzone also noted that the J&J vaccine is easier to store and deliver.
“The second piece is exactly what we talked about in the beginning, the ease of storage and the ability to get this vaccine to people rather than have people come to the vaccine, is really in some populations a game changer. Hopefully, a little more acceptance, and secondly, easier to get to those underserved populations,” he said.
While the effectiveness of the vaccines have varied, Scalzone stressed that across the board they are highly effective at preventing serious illness and death.
“So if we compare the three of them in the studies, that’s now 120, 150 thousand people that we’ve had several months of vaccine and we’re seeing it does protect, almost uniformly, against hospitalizations and deaths. So from a hospital capacity standpoint, that was a critical first step. We really needed to maintain the hospital capacity and so the vaccine is very effective for that,” Scalzone said.
“The second piece is what the public is hearing, and there is a true difference between the effectiveness at preventing less severe disease between the two types of vaccines,” he continued. “And some of that may be the different populations that it was studied on and some of it may just be the vaccines having a different methodology might be not quite as effective.”
The Guthrie official stressed the importance of taking whatever vaccine is available to you when you get a chance to sign up.
“I think it’s really important to continue to take the first vaccine that is available. People should not try to pick and choose. Once a vaccine is available, they are still very limited. They should take the first vaccine that is available to them,” he said.
According to Scalzone, Guthrie has delivered 30,000 doses across all of their sites so far.
“We serve a 12-county area, each of our counties are somewhere around 15 percent of the population has been immunized. That’s a really important number,” he said. “If we take that number and then know another 5 or 6 percent have actually had a coronavirus infection, we’re getting much closer to having a large portion or even a majority of the population protected. So though it is slow and we’d like it to go quicker, we are making progress.”
Scalzone also noted that people need to continue to wear face masks and practice social distancing despite the exciting news about the vaccines.
“Some people have heard that in some areas the drop in infection has slowed a little bit and that we’ve plateaued across the country in certain areas. We are seeing a little bit of that locally as well that the decrease that we noticed through the month of January and early February has slowed down, which means we still need to protect ourselves and that means masking and distancing. As much as we’d like to feel that this is a little bit of relief, it’s a little premature and we have to stick to those important infection control practices.”
