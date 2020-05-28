ATHENS — The Athens Area High School Class of 2020 will get to experience their graduation all together as the school district announced a change to the ceremony set for Saturday, June 6.
With Bradford County entering the “green phase” of Gov. Tom Wolf’s coronavirus reopening plan, school district officials said the graduates will be on the field at Alumni Stadium as a group for the graduation.
The previous plan was for students in groups of 25 to walk onto the field to receive their diplomas — with their families watching from their cars.
That was with Bradford County in the more restrictive “yellow phase” of the governor’s reopening plan.
The district will follow social distancing protocols and will ask people attending to wear masks. There will also be a limited number of tickets available for the family of each graduate. That number has not been determined at this time.
The ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. on June 6. The rain date is also at 1 p.m. on June 7. Gates will open at 11:30 a.m., and graduates will be spread out on the field, six feet apart.
There will still be a live stream online and the ceremony will be broadcast on Choice 102.
Editor’s Note: For more on the latest plan for the AAHS graduation, check out Friday’s Morning Times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.