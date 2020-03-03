ATHENS — Athens Township Police responded Sunday to a 911 call after multiple bullets had struck the windshield and front grill of a vehicle, operated by a 17-year-old individual, traveling north on Elmira Street.
Police explained that the suspect fired out of the passenger side window at the victim’s vehicle shortly before 7 p.m.
The victim driver suffered minor injuries, was treated at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital and released. No injuries were reported by the other two passengers of the vehicle — a 17-year-old female and an 18-year-old male.
Police identified 17-year-old Sayre resident Tyler Jacob Wiles as the shooter.
Wiles is being charged as an adult and is facing three counts of criminal attempt to commit homicide; three counts of aggravated assault, a first-degree felony; three counts of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; four counts of recklessly endangering another person, a second-degree misdemeanor; one count of propulsion of missiles into an occupied vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor;and one count of terroristic threats, a third-grade felony.
Police said Wiles co-conspired with 17-year-old Ulster resident Destiny Michelle Shulas, who was the driver of the vehicle used to transport Wiles during the shooting.
Shulas is being charged as an adult, and is facing one county of criminal conspiracy, a first-degree felony; three counts of aggravated assault, a first-degree felony; three counts of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; three counts of terroristic threats, a third-degree felony; our counts of recklessly endangering another person, a second-degree misdemeanor; five counts of propulsion of missiles into an occupied vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor; one count of simple assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; and one count of simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Athens Township Police Department at (570) 888-2200.
