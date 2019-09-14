ATHENS — When the Athens School Board meets at SRU Elementary on Tuesday evening, there will likely be several things up for a vote, including the refinancing of two bonds.
At their most recent workshop meeting this past Tuesday, the board discussed the possibility of refinancing the district’s 2012 bond and 2013-A bond.
According to business manager Laura Perry, interest rates are close to a 40-year low and refinancing the bonds could save the school district $268,000 — which is a 4 percent savings.
The district usually uses a threshold of 2 percent savings when considering whether refinancing a bond makes sense, Perry told the board.
Also at the workshop meeting, the board discussed the possibility of hiring strength and conditioning trainers to work with student-athletes — and students in general.
“I guess the key word to me is all. It’s open to all. It’s not just open to athletes, it’s not just open to the football team, it’s not just open to the baseball team. Any student on the campus can (use the service),” board member Joe Joyce said.
“It’s open to all students,” superintendent Craig Stage told Joyce.
Athletic Director JB Sullivan echoed that sentiment.
“Absolutely, that would be my thought as far as if there’s a kid who doesn’t play sports but is interested in weight lifting or wants to have something to do before or after school that would absolutely be something we would encourage,” Sullivan added.
The board will likely vote on Tuesday to open up the position for bids and look to have a company or person in place by November, according to board president John Johnson.
