Driving under the influence

The following individuals were charged by Valley police departments with various DUI- and traffic-related offenses:

• Brian L Hall, 47, of Towanda was charged after crashing his motorcycle on state Route 220 in Athens Township on July 31. He was issued a summons to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Dec. 13.

• Walter Andrew Conrad, 31, of Athens was charged following a traffic stop on North Thomas Avenue in Sayre on June 1. Conrad was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Dec. 13.

• Christopher Armondo Quintana, 30, of Towanda was charged following a traffic stop on Wolcott Hollow Road in Athens Township on May 11. Quintana was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Dec. 13.

Theft

SHESHEQUIN TOWNSHIP -- A Towanda man is facing theft charges following an incident that occurred in Sheshequin Township on Oct. 14.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Michael John Horton, 38, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft of secondary metal and summary offenses after he allegedly attempted to steal copper wire and a battery from a tractor on Cross Road.

Horton was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Todd Carr on Dec. 4.