LITCHFIELD — Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 1029 (MacAfee Road) in Litchfield Township will be closed beginning today.
A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will close MacAfee Road between the intersections with Route 1050 (North Rome Road) and Vawter Hill Road, while they replace a deteriorating pipe.
A detour using North Rome Road, Route1067 (Hill Road), and Route 1056 (Cottons Hollow Road) in Litchfield Township, will be in place while the work is being performed.
Work is expected to be completed on Friday, October 30, weather permitting.
“Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel,” a press release from PennDOT said.
According to the press release, work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.