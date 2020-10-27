LITCHFIELD — Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 1029 (MacAfee Road) in Litchfield Township will be closed beginning today.

A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will close MacAfee Road between the intersections with Route 1050 (North Rome Road) and Vawter Hill Road, while they replace a deteriorating pipe.

A detour using North Rome Road, Route1067 (Hill Road), and Route 1056 (Cottons Hollow Road) in Litchfield Township, will be in place while the work is being performed.

Work is expected to be completed on Friday, October 30, weather permitting.

“Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel,” a press release from PennDOT said.

According to the press release, work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

