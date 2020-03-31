Tioga County provided an update on the cases of COVID-19 in the county in a press release on Monday.
So far, there have been eight confirmed positive tests, while 61 people are in mandatory quarantine.
“These are individuals who have had close contact (6 ft.) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and (are) displaying symptoms of COVID-19,” the press release said.
Additionally, 15 others are in precautionary quarantine. Those in the precautionary quarantine traveled to countries where the virus was prevalent in the past several weeks, but did not come into close contact with an infected individual, or have not shown any symptoms.
There are 81 other tests pending results, and that number is expected to go up.
“Chairwoman (Martha) Sauerbrey reported there is an increasing number of pending tests. You will continue to see this daily,” the release said. “Some individuals are being tested that we do not know about as they are finding other drive-thru testing. There has been some challenge getting test results from all facilities. In some cases, patients are being notified before Public Health is notified.”
New York reported nearly 7,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to above 66,000. So far 1,218 deaths from the virus have been reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.