ATHENS TOWNSHIP — The Fourth of July will bring family get-togethers and picnics, but that also means there will be plenty of fireworks being set off as people celebrate our nation’s independence.
With the latter in mind, officials in Athens Township are reminding residents that there are rules in place when it comes to lighting off fireworks.
“The Fourth of July is coming up fast and families will be celebrating. Athens Township would like to remind all residents that we now have a Noise Ordinance in place,” a press release said.
The ordinance can be found on the township website at www.athenstownship.org. Go to “Ordinances,” “Code of the Township of Athens.” In “Part II — General Legislation,” scroll down to “Chapter 108 – Noise,” and in particular, see “Fireworks” 108-4(K).
The use of public or private fireworks requires a permit from the Athens Township Chief of Police, and is only allowed between the dates of June 30 and July 8 each year.
Permits are available at the Athens Township Municipal Building, 45 Herrick Ave., Sayre, PA 18840, and can also be found on the township website at www.athenstownship.org under “Forms and Applications.”
“Please allow five days for processing. Time limitations are specified on the applications,” the press release said.
Township officials urged residents to keep others in mind — including many of the area’s veterans — when deciding to set off fireworks.
“We ask that you follow the safety regulations and guidelines set forth in local, state and federal legislation. Please keep in mind that some of our soldiers who have served our country with honor deal with PTSD and these displays can cause them great anxiety. Be mindful and respectful of that as you celebrate. Pets will appreciate that as well,” the press release said. “We wish you all a safe and happy Independence Day.”
