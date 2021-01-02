Drug possession
Timothy Patrick Davis, 46, of Troy Borough, was charged with the misdemeanors for int possession of controlled substance by per not reg and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 10:51 a.m. on Nov. 22, a trooper was dispatched to the borough to assist a state parole agent with Davis, who had isolated his parole conditions.
The press release states that a search uncovered methamphetamine and related paraphernalia in Davis’s possession.
A preliminary hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2021.
Breaking and entering
Emily Pauline Benjamin, 35, of Towanda, was charged with the felony for criminal trespassing– break into structure, and criminal mischief – damage to property.
The Towanda Borough Police Department said that at about 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 25, an officer was dispatched to a possible burglary at an apartment on Main Street in the borough.
He met with Benjamin at the top of the staircase when he arrived at the residence. According to the criminal complaint, she said she was “guarding” the belongings of the resident which certain unknown individuals were trying to steal.
The officer then spoke to the resident inside of the apartment, who told him that the master lock had been damaged and the apartment door was partially open when they arrived home.
The resident said that they walked through the apartment and found Benjamin laying on the spare room bed. When told to leave, Benjamin got up and went into the hallway where she sat down on the stairs.
She was confined to the Bradford County Correctional Facility later that day and was unable to post a $25,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.