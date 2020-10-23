TOWANDA — Bradford County reported another death connected to COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the State Department of Health.
The county has now lost nine residents due to complications from the coronavirus.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County increased by 55 over the last two days, according to the DOH.
One of those cases came from the Athens Area School District, which announced Thursday that a student at the high school had contracted the virus.
The student was last in the high school on Friday, Oct. 16. The district will be working with the Department of Health to determine if any contact tracing will be necessary, according to the statement from Superintendent Craig Stage.
Bradford County is now up to 520 confirmed cases — including more than 400 cases since Sept. 1.
The are also 44 “probable” cases of COVID, according to the Department of Health.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) added 11 cases over the last two days. The 113 cases in the Sayre area are the most in the county. There are also five probable cases in Sayre.
Athens is up to 36 cases and nine probable. Gillett is at 34 cases, while Columbia Cross Roads now has had 28 and Ulster is at 26.
Here are numbers from other municipalities in the county:
- Towanda — 51
- Canton — 46
- Troy — 95
- Wyalusing — 15
- Wysox — 15
- Monroeton — 16
