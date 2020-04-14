OWEGO — Tioga County now has 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to a press release issued on Monday evening.
Of those cases, 21 are active and 9 have recovered. There have been no deaths caused by the coronavirus recorded in Tioga County.
According to the county, 149 people are currently in mandatory quarantine.
“These are individuals who have had close contact (6 feet) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and (are) displaying symptoms of COVID-19,” the press release said.
Three others are in precautionary quarantine. Those in the precautionary quarantine traveled to countries where the virus was prevalent in the past several weeks, but did not come into close contact with an infected individual, or have not shown any symptoms.
Fourteen tests are currently pending results in the county.
In Chemung County, there have been 54 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 43 of which are active. Three people are hospitalized and one has died from complications of the virus, according to a Monday evening update from the county.
Eleven people have recovered from the virus, according to the county.
Chemung County is awaiting the results of 57 additional tests. 760 total county residents have been tested.
New York reported over 6,200 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to above 195,000. So far over 10,000 deaths from the virus have been reported in the state.
