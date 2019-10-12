Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons recently entered pleas of guilty in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
William L. Adams Jr., 34, currently a prisoner in the Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility pled guilty to the offense of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, a felony of the first degree. Adams will be sentenced following a presentence investigation and report. Trooper Terrance Foley of the Pennsylvania State Police investigated the incident that occurred in Tuscarora Township in 2017. After serving the sentence for the offense, Adams will be required to register as a sex offender for his lifetime.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Sentenced
Jonathan Rivera, 29, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for eight years to 52 years, and fines of $2000.00. Rivera will register as a lifetime sex offender, for the offenses of one count of Endangering the Welfare of Children, felony of the third degree, four counts of Corruption of Minors, also felonies of the third degree, two counts of Indecent Assault, felonies of the third degree, two counts of Indecent Assault, misdemeanors of the first degree and two counts of Indecent Exposure, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Christopher Higdon of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Rivera following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on June 26, 2018.
Cody Overpeck, 30, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to 15 months, plus court costs for the offense of Flight to Avoid Apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Deputy Daniel Bush of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Department arrested Overpeck for the offense occurring on March 15, 2019.
Billy Parsons, 29, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days (flat), followed by County Intermediate Punishment for 24 months; County Intermediate Punishment involves a combination of restrictions and supervision. It may include home confinement, electronic monitor, and substance abuse treatment. Violations can result in incarceration. Parsons will pay fines of $250.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver, a felony offense. Officer Denny Slater of the Athens Township Police arrested Parsons following investigation of an incident that occurred in July 8, 2019.
Samuel Ackley, 57, Towanda, was sentenced to Incarnation in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for five months to 27 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Attempted Burglary, a felony of the second degree and Criminal Trespass, a felony of the second degree. Trooper Josiah Reiner and Trooper Joseph Bednarski both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Ackley following investigations of incidents that occurred in Wysox Township on Feb. 8, 2019.
Jake Lineburg, 24, of Athens, was sentenced to Incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 60 days (flat), plus court cost, for the offenses of Fleeing and Eluding a Police Officer, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Driving while License is Suspended, (sixth offense), a summary offense. Sergeant Bruce Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Lineburg for the offenses occurring on Oct. 24, 2018.
PLEAS
Nicholas Staats, 40, Rome, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Staats will be sentenced on Dec. 5, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Staats for the offense on May 16, 2019.
Stevi Griffith, 29, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, misdemeanor. Griffith will be sentenced on a later date, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Scott Hawley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Griffith following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on March 14, 2019.
Skylar Crotsley, 20, Athens, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, (1/10), a misdemeanor. Crotsley will be sentenced on Dec. 5, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Travis Snyder, formally of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Crotsley for the offense on Feb. 25, 2018.
Chad Wiggins, 29, Barton, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Wiggins will be sentenced on Dec. 5, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Christopher Warren of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Wiggins for the offense on Jan. 28, 2019.
Thomas Kent Jr., 35, Athens, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Kent will be sentenced on Nov. 25, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Thomas Zebrowski of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Kent for the offense on May 12, 2019.
Kyle Hillard, 26, Laceyville, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Access Device Fraud, a felony of the third degree. Hillard was sentenced on the same day as plea. Hillard received 16 months to 48 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility, fines of $1000.00, restitution of $2341.83, plus court costs. Trooper Christopher Higdon of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hillard following investigation of an incident that occurred in Tuscarora Township on March 21, 2019.
ARD
Julie Larson, 37, Towanda, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Larson will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Larson must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact panel and she will lose her Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Trooper Gregory Pimm of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Larson for an offense on Jan. 26, 2019 in Athens Township.
Jonathan Merrill, 22, Waverly, New York, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation Merrill will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Merrill must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police arrested Merrill for the offense on May 18, 2019, for the offense in Sayre Borough.
Jessica McClintic, 33, Towanda, charged with the offense of Theft by Deception, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of 12 months. While on probation, McClintic will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, McClintic must perform 24 hours community service and pay restitution of $223.00. Trooper John Kasheta of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested McClintic for an offense on Jan. 4, 2019 in West Burlington Township.
Phoenix Shumway, 18, Rome, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of 12 months. While on probation Shumway will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally Shumway must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department filed the charges in April 16, 2019, for the offense in Sayre Borough.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.