HARRISBURG — Five articles of impeachment against Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf were introduced on Wednesday, all regarding his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The resolution (HR 915) was introduced by Butler County Rep. Daryl Metcalfe (R) and 24 Republican co-sponsors.
The first article of impeachment states that Gov. Wolf’s threats to prosecute non-essential businesses that opened prematurely a violation of the Fourth, Fifth and Fifteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution.
Article II of impeachment said that Wolf’s waiver program for businesses to remain open was “applied in an arbitrary and capricious manner,” and was unjust in determining people’s livelihoods.
Article III accuses Wolf of not allowing the Department of Labor adequate time to prepare for the influx of unemployment claims prior to the shutdown of many businesses.
The fourth article says “Gov. Wolf failed in his duty to protect the citizens of this commonwealth who are most vulnerable to COVID-19: residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities,” despite knowing about the severe risk.
The fifth and final article of impeachment says Wolf withheld information regarding the pandemic from the public, press and General Assembly.
“Certainly —when I read down through those articles of impeachment — there are many, many valid points there. No question about it. Things that the governor should be deeply questioned on,” said Tina Pickett, who represents Pennsylvania’s 110th Congressional District.
Pickett was not one of the resolution’s co-sponsors.
Should the resolution move to a vote, it would require 102 votes to move through the House, where Republicans hold the majority, with 109 seats.
However, to move through the Senate, six Democrats must cross party lines.
“I would think that the chances of that happening are not strong,” Pickett said.
“I have no idea on whether our leadership is going to bring this forth or not,” she added. “They’ve made no comment.”
The Pennsylvania General Assembly recently filed a lawsuit after Wolf refused to sign House Resolution 836, which voted to terminate the declaration of emergency made in March.
HR 836 was passed with bipartisan support.
Wolf cited a portion of the Pennsylvania Constitution that says “Every order, resolution or vote ... shall be presented to the Governor and before it shall take effect be approved by him, or being disapproved, shall be repassed by two-thirds of both Houses according to the rules and limitations prescribed in case of a bill.”
However, the General Assembly believes that is not necessary, after the State Supreme Court gave it the authority to terminate the declaration of emergency without Wolf’s approval in a March ruling.
Pickett said last week that she hopes for a ruling relatively soon.
