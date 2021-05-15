WAVERLY — Village trustees are looking to move forward with a proposal to have security cameras at parks and other municipal locations following vandalism that recently occurred at East Waverly Park.
According to Mayor Patrick Ayres, internet provider Empire Access can run dark fiber infrastructure to East Waverly Park for $500 and provide internet service for the cameras for $70 per month. Similar infrastructure can be installed at Waverly Glen Park for approximately the same price.
Ayres explained that, as part of the village’s shared services agreement with Tioga County for technology, the municipality can purchase cameras for $150 each along with a “recorder box” that up to 50 cameras can connect and run to for $500, and a firewall protection package for $700.
“I think that’s going to be a lot cheaper that having to keep paying to clean up the vandalism,” quipped Trustee Keith Correll.
“It’s sad that it’s come to this, but I think we need it,” Trustee Kevin Sweeney added. “We need to protect our parks from vandalism, especially with all the projects we just did up at the Glen.”
Speaking of those projects, Ayres also provided an update on the progress of that work being done at the glen.
“The parking area is paved, the striping is done, the landscaping is continuing — it just looks fabulous up there,” he said. “The new tennis court also been started. That might be a tad trickier depending on the weather. But basically, the hotter and dryer, the better. So they’re really moving along up there.”
Board members had a lengthy discussion on an added proposal for more paving at park — specifically the roadway between the front parking area and the back parking area near the park’s pavilion.
“Seal coating that area would cost about $6,000, while simply repaving it like the rest of the parking lot would cost around $16,000 — maybe less,” Ayres said.
Trustees eventually agreed to repave the roadway instead of opting for the seal coat option — noting the longevity of repaving as well as the relatively and unexpectedly low cost of repaving.
“This was something that we originally had on the glen project, and we took it off to try to save some money,” Ayres added. “And it looks like we might have actually saved some money by waiting on it from when we first approved this, so that’s a plus all around.”
Village officials are expecting the park project to be completed by Memorial Day.
