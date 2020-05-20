Healthcare Hero Spotlight: Leslie Miller, RN

SAYRE — The Morning Times and Guthrie are teaming up for a new feature that will celebrate the “healthcare heroes” in the Valley during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Below is the fifth in a series of question-and-answer stories that will appear online and in the print editions of the Morning Times.
Today, we are highlighting Leslie Miller, who just recently joined Guthrie’s Behavioral Science Unit.
What made you want to go into the field of healthcare?
“I wanted to go into the healthcare field to help people. Often times it is said, your patients won’t remember your name, but they will remember the care you provided.”
How long have you worked at Guthrie?
“I’m new to Guthrie BSU, almost 2 months.”
What is your favorite part of working in the field?
“My favorite part of working in the field is caring for the patients. Being able to provide a safe, supportive network for them, and assist them in healing. Knowing you made a difference in someone’s life, makes it worthwhile.”
What’s your favorite memory from your healthcare career?
“Some of my favorite memories from being in the healthcare field would be working with the student nurses and getting the opportunity to inspire new nurses to find interest in the mental health field.”
What is it like to work in healthcare during the coronavirus pandemic?
“It is rewarding knowing you can continue to provide services that people need, especially mental health services, during a pandemic. Everyone is working together as a team. The communities that we serve have been so supportive to healthcare workers during these challenging times.”
